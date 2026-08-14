OpenAI steps up Singapore footprint, in talks to lease 100,000 sq ft in Shaw Tower
Rival Anthropic has leased about 100 desks within The Executive Centre facility at Ocean Financial Centre
- OpenAI is negotiating to lease five office floors in Shaw Tower in Beach Road. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Amid the current wave of artificial intelligence companies on an expansion trail into Singapore, ChatGPT creator OpenAI is said to be in talks to lease about 100,000 square feet of offices at the new Shaw Tower in Beach Road.
The space that OpenAI is negotiating to lease spans five floors.
The 32-storey Shaw Tower, with 435,000 sq ft of office space, received its Temporary Occupation Permit in mid-June.
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