Orchard Boulevard, Marina Gardens Lane GLS sites released for sale

The two 99-year leasehold parcels can yield about 500 private homes

The Marina Gardens Lane site can yield an estimated 390 units, while the Orchard Boulevard plot can yield about 110 homes. ILLUSTRATION: BTVISUAL

[SINGAPORE] The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Aug 13) released two residential sites at Orchard Boulevard and Marina Gardens Lane for sale, in tenders closing in October.

Both sites are on the confirmed list of the government land sales (GLS) programme for the second half of 2026. Under URA’s indicative launch schedule, they are the first two of eight residential sites on that list to be offered.

The two 99-year leasehold parcels can yield about 500 homes.

The Orchard Boulevard parcel, a small plot that can yield 110 new homes, is the second to be offered in the area since 2023.

The first plot, bagged by UOL Group and Singapore Land Group in February 2024 for S$428.3 million, or about S$1,617 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), is being developed into the 301-unit Upperhouse at Orchard Boulevard.

At its launch in July 2025, Upperhouse sold about half of its units at an average price of S$3,350 psf, and is about 80 per cent sold to date.

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The second parcel being offered now is a smaller plot at 3,438 square metres (sq m), with maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 9,627 sq m and a gross plot ratio of 2.8.

Its palatable size, closeness to the main Orchard Road retail strip and proximity to popular schools is expected to draw keen interest from developers. Analysts see top bids for the prime Core Central Region site coming in at between S$1,650 and S$1,750 psf ppr.

In the Marina South area, meanwhile, a third site has been released – a Marina Gardens Lane plot with land area of 6,007.4 sq m.

It is zoned for residential use with commercial space on the first storey, and has a maximum GFA of 33,642 sq m on a gross plot ratio of 5.6.

The site, which previously sat on the reserve list, can yield an estimated 390 units. It includes 150 sq m of retail space and is near Marina South MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

The parcel is within the 45-hectare Marina South precinct which, under the latest Master Plan, is planned as a mixed-use residential neighbourhood comprising retail, office, hotel and residential uses.

The first Marina Gardens Lane site attracted four bids and was awarded to Kingsford in July 2023 for S$1.034 billion, or S$1,402 psf ppr. It has since been developed into the 937-unit One Marina Gardens, which has achieved a 70.5 per cent take-up rate since its April 2025 launch, according to ERA Singapore.

A second Marina South site offered at Marina Gardens Crescent, however, drew only one bid that was deemed too low and not awarded. A joint venture between GuocoLand and two Hong Leong Group entities had bid S$770.5 million or S$984 psf ppr for the Marina South area white site.

ERA Singapore CEO Marcus Chu noted that the site available now is adjacent to Gardens by the Bay and overlooks Marina Bay. Its small plot size, high plot ratio of 5.6 and estimated capacity of 390 units could allow for a single high-rise tower or a taller tower paired with a shorter block, he noted.

Marina South MRT station is not yet operational, but is expected to open alongside the surrounding developments, ERA said.

ERA expects the top bid for the Marina Gardens Lane site to reach at least S$1,450 psf ppr.

Six more GLS confirmed list residential sites are scheduled to be launched under the H2 schedule – five private residential projects in East Coast Road, De Souza Avenue, Tanjong Rhu Close, Berlayar Close and Holland Plain, and a 735-unit executive condo site at Jurong East Avenue 1.

The tender for Marina Gardens Lane closes on Oct 15, while the Orchard Boulevard tender closes on Oct 29.