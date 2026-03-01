Ossia’s Goh family picks up S$73 million bloc of 18 strata units at Orchard Shopping Centre

While there are plans to enhance the units’ facades, the buyer will likely wait for greater clarity on the outcome of the building’s collective sale

The owners of Orchard Shopping Centre, built by Far East Organization, are attempting a collective sale for the first time. PHOTO: FAR EAST ORGANIZATION

[SINGAPORE] The Goh family behind Ossia International has bought a portfolio of 18 freehold strata-titled retail units at Orchard Shopping Centre for S$73 million, amid a recent pick-up in deal activity and interest in Singapore’s prime shopping belt.

The acquisition price works out to S$8,171 per square foot (psf) on a strata area of 8,934 square feet (sq ft). The portfolio, owned and managed by JLL affiliate LaSalle Investment Management, comprises two ground-floor units occupied by Maybank, and 16 strata units on the second floor tenanted by RHB Bank and Xiao Long Kan Hotpot.

The price tag is some 19 per cent lower than the previous asking price of S$90 million, when the property was marketed in 2022.