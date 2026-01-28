PropertyLimBrothers CEO Melvin Lim, vice-president Grayce Tan resign; Marc Chan appointed interim CEO

The changes follow online rumours surrounding Lim and Tan

[SINGAPORE] Two senior executives at PropertyLimBrothers (PLB), a prominent real estate agency here, have resigned “with immediate effect”, with its vice-president of operations Marc Chan appointed the interim chief executive officer.

This followed online rumours surrounding its CEO Melvin Lim and vice-president of strategy Grayce Tan.

Checks by The Straits Times on PLB’s website on Monday (Jan 26) showed that neither Lim nor Tan were listed as employees.

When asked about Lim and Tan, the company said it “has completed an internal review following recent events”.

“Following the review, leadership changes have been implemented. The individuals concerned have resigned from their respective roles with immediate effect,” a company spokesperson said.

“We are in the midst of reinforcing our workplace conduct policies and governance processes to reaffirm clear professional boundaries and standards across the organisation.

“We will not comment on rumours or speculation. Our business operations and client services continue as usual.”

Formed in 2017 by Melvin Lim and Adrian Lim, who met while training as prison officers, the agency differentiates itself from other real estate companies with its “robust media capabilities and widespread social media presence”, according to its website.

It grew from a two-person team to a 159-strong operation with 90 in its creative agency arm and another 69 realtors in its realty arm, according to its website.

The firm was ranked seventh in The Straits Times X Statista’s Singapore’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 list, with a revenue of almost US$6.5 million in 2023.

According to the list, the firm had an absolute growth rate of 1,569.73 per cent.

PLB has transacted more than 1,200 properties in the last two years, according to the firm’s LinkedIn profile.

Its YouTube channel has at least 79,000 subscribers and more than 4,800 videos.

Also, its Instagram page has at least 38,700 followers. In comparison, PropNex – Singapore’s largest real estate agency – has at least 14,400 followers. THE STRAITS TIMES