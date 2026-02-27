Redas, NUS tie up to offer trainee, internship programme for real estate talent pipeline

It will provide students with exposure to real estate careers in both the public and private sectors

Over 50 internship opportunities have been committed to date; roles offered cover asset management, commercial leasing, fintech, project development and more. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore (Redas) has partnered the National University of Singapore (NUS) to roll out management traineeships, internships and mentorships for students.

The programme will give students early exposure to the real estate sector and a better understanding of the realities of the industry, including its various career pathways. This will give them confidence in pursuing real estate as a major and long-term career path, said Redas.

Speaking at the association’s annual Spring Festival lunch on Friday (Feb 27), Redas president Tan Swee Yiow said around 40 organisations – from public agencies and developers, to financial institutions, trade associations and consultants – have already expressed interest to participate in the programme.

These include the Building and Construction Authority, City Developments Limited , DBS , Frasers Property , GuocoLand and Keppel .

Over 50 internship opportunities have been committed to date, Tan said. Roles offered cover asset management, commercial leasing, fintech, project development and more.

“This sends a strong signal that the industry is united and committed about investing in future talent,” said Tan. “We hope more organisations can join us in the months ahead… We also welcome other institutes of higher learning to roll out similar programmes.”

Minister for Law Edwin Tong, who was also at the event, added: “This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partnership we need as we work towards creating good jobs for Singaporeans and strengthening our enterprise ecosystem.”

The move comes amid declining enrolment in real estate studies.

In a letter to Redas members dated Feb 9, Tan and his predecessor Chia Ngiang Hong noted that the real estate major has been in direct competition with other business disciplines for student interest since being folded into the NUS Business School.

This has raised concerns about the real estate programme’s long-term sustainability, as well as the pipeline of formally trained graduates for the sector.

The issue is pressing as students are set to select their majors in May, they said.

“While we recognise that individual organisations may already have their own talent programmes, we hope that by consolidating the opportunities across the industry, Redas can present a clearer, more coordinated signal,” said the two.

“This effort will help students better appreciate the scale, diversity and long-term career pathways within the real estate sector.”