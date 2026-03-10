The Business Times
Residential launches and robust order books to hold up earnings for property, construction stocks

Property agencies also did well, but their outlook could be tempered by there being fewer property launches

Chong Xin Wei

Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 06:37 PM
    • Some analysts do not expect Singapore's housing demand to be dampened by the ongoing war in the Middle East for now.
    [SINGAPORE] After a banner 2025 financial year, Singapore-listed property stocks look set to extend their run into 2026, supported by steady residential launch pipelines, multi-year order book visibility and ongoing capital recycling.

    Growth is, however, likely to be more measured for agency players as transaction volumes normalise from last year’s standout sales.

    New home sales fuelled top-line growth at developers City Developments Ltd (CDL) and UOL in the second half of 2025, when construction counters also delivered with strong project execution and healthy order books providing multi-year earnings visibility.

