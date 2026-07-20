Retail resets: Mall owners reposition shopping centres as Singapore’s consumer landscape evolves
Major landlords are investing heavily to revamp malls, reshape tenant mix to map new consumer habits for better returns
- CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is spending S$160 million to revamp Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Major mall owners are embarking on a new wave of asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs), pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into repositioning their malls to map shifting consumer tastes and improve returns.
The revamps bring a fresh round of tenant churn, with the departure of long-standing names such as cinemas and department stores grabbing headlines. While stirring nostalgia, the changes reflect a steady shift in how malls are being remade, with experience and lifestyle-led concepts and mixed-use spaces.
Among the biggest projects is CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s (CICT) S$160 million revamp of Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard, which will be carried out in phases from the third quarter of 2026 to end-2028.