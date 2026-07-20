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SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Retail resets: Mall owners reposition shopping centres as Singapore’s consumer landscape evolves

Major landlords are investing heavily to revamp malls, reshape tenant mix to map new consumer habits for better returns

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Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is spending S$160 million to revamp Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard.
    • CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is spending S$160 million to revamp Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Major mall owners are embarking on a new wave of asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs), pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into repositioning their malls to map shifting consumer tastes and improve returns.

    The revamps bring a fresh round of tenant churn, with the departure of long-standing names such as cinemas and department stores grabbing headlines. While stirring nostalgia, the changes reflect a steady shift in how malls are being remade, with experience and lifestyle-led concepts and mixed-use spaces.

    Among the biggest projects is CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s (CICT) S$160 million revamp of Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard, which will be carried out in phases from the third quarter of 2026 to end-2028.

    RetailSingapore propertyAEICapitaLand Integrated Commercial TrustCapitaLand Investmentfrasers centrepoint trust

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