Retail resets: Mall owners reposition shopping centres as Singapore’s consumer landscape evolves

SINGAPORE PROPERTY

Major landlords are investing heavily to revamp malls, reshape tenant mix to map new consumer habits for better returns

[SINGAPORE] Major mall owners are embarking on a new wave of asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs), pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into repositioning their malls to map shifting consumer tastes and improve returns.

The revamps bring a fresh round of tenant churn, with the departure of long-standing names such as cinemas and department stores grabbing headlines. While stirring nostalgia, the changes reflect a steady shift in how malls are being remade, with experience and lifestyle-led concepts and mixed-use spaces.

Among the biggest projects is CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust’s (CICT) S$160 million revamp of Plaza Singapura and The Atrium@Orchard, which will be carried out in phases from the third quarter of 2026 to end-2028.