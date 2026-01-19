The PGIM-managed fund that owns the property is seen exiting at a loss

78 Shenton Way’s Tower 1 (first from right) is a 34-storey granite-clad building completed in 1988. The 11-storey glass-clad Tower 2 beside it was completed in 2009. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Allgreen Properties, part of Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok’s Kuok Group, is said to be nearing a deal to buy 78 Shenton Way.

Market watchers expect the price to be in the low-S$600 million range.

Comprising two office towers, 78 Shenton Way has significant redevelopment potential under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Central Business District (CBD) Incentive Scheme.