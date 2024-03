Located in the prime Bukit Timah area, D’Leedon has seven blocks which are 36-storeys high.

THREE vehicles linked to Singapore’s money laundering investigation were seized from D’Leedon condominium on Wednesday (Mar 6), as the police dragnet that has so far swept up over S$3 billion worth of cash, cars, properties and luxury goods widens.

Photos seen by The Business Times showed a gray Toyota, black Mercedes-Benz and a black Rolls-Royce being towed away from the District 10 condominium on Leedon Road.

BT understands that police seized the three vehicles, and that they belong to a...