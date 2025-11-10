Savills appoints Neil Brookes as new executive managing director, Apac capital markets

The move reaffirms Singapore’s role as the company’s Asia-Pacific base

Neil Brookes, executive managing director for Apac capital markets at Savills, brings over 20 years of experience advising private wealth, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and global institutions. PHOTO: SAVILLS

[SINGAPORE] Real estate services company Savills on Monday (Nov 10) appointed Neil Brookes as the new executive managing director for Asia-Pacific (Apac) capital markets.

He brings more than 20 years of experience advising private wealth, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and global institutions, and has brokered over US$15 billion in cross-border transactions.

Brookes was most recently at Knight Frank in Singapore for the past 12 years, where he served as its global head of capital markets since April 2021.

He was also director of international investments at CBRE from 2008 to mid-2013, after his time as a director at Savills for around two years as well, based on his LinkedIn profile.

The move by Savills reaffirms Singapore’s role as the company’s Apac base, connecting global investors with cross-border capital opportunities across the region.

This comes as institutional investors increasingly target Apac for its transparency, resilience and sectoral diversity, the company said in a media statement.

Martin Fidden, chief executive officer of Savills Asia Pacific (ex-Greater China), said: “Asia-Pacific is entering a pivotal phase, with transaction volumes set for a meaningful upswing. Investors are seeking cross-border strategies that combine local intelligence with global execution.”

Based in Singapore, Brookes will integrate the regional capital markets capabilities of Savills in Apac with the group’s global network.

This key appointment is the latest in a series of strategic hires designed to strengthen Savills’ regional capital markets capability. It follows the recent appointments of Paul Roberts as CEO of Savills Australia; Ben Schubert as national head, capital transactions and advisory for Australia and New Zealand; and Emily Fell as senior director, to head living sectors in Apac.

The company said that the team will focus on leveraging data-driven insights from across the Savills Apac network and work with the Savills Global Cross Border Investment business to connect international capital with opportunities, particularly in high-growth specialist sectors and services such as living, data centres and capital advisory.