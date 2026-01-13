Second Woodlands EC site sets record with top bid of S$794 psf ppr from Sim Lian

The bid is 1.5% higher than the previous record bid of S$782 psf ppr placed for a nearby site last August

[SINGAPORE] The Sim Lian Group topped bids for an executive condominium (EC) site in Woodlands, setting a new record for EC land and beating out two other bidders at the close of a government tender on Tuesday (Jan 13).

At S$484 million, the bid translates to S$794 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), which was on the high-end of the S$700 to S$800 psf ppr range that market watchers polled by The Business Times expected.

The bid was also 1.5 per cent higher than the previous record of S$782 psf ppr City Developments Ltd (CDL) placed for a neighbouring EC plot last August. That parcel, also along Woodlands Drive 17, was awarded to CDL for S$360.9 million.

At Tuesday’s state land tender, a consortium comprising Qingjian Realty, Forsea Residence and Jianan Realty Investments placed the second-highest bid, which was just a shade lower at S$482.1 million (S$790.5 psf ppr).

This was followed by a S$463.5 million (S$760 psf ppr) bid placed by two Hong Leong Group entities – Intrepid Investments and TID Residential.

New EC prices hit new highs in 2025, amid rising land costs and fierce competition among developers for prime sites. The median price of new EC units crossed the S$1,700 psf mark for the first time during the year, based on data compiled by Cushman & Wakefield.

This was a 14 per cent increase from the S$1,538 psf median price of units sold in 2024, and more than double the S$797 psf recorded 10 years ago in 2015.

However, demand for EC sites was more muted in recent months, as supply ramped up. Tuesday’s tender closing pulled in fewer participants than for the nearby plot that was awarded to CDL, which attracted five bidders.

A small, irregularly shaped Sembawang EC plot drew four bids at the close of a state tender in September.

The top bid of S$197.78 million, placed by JBE Holdings-owned Oriental Pacific Development, worked out to around S$692 psf ppr. Four bids were placed, including a significantly lower bid of S$381 psf ppr from Sim Lian.

Another EC site at Miltonia Close in Yishun is also up for sale, with its tender set to close in April 2026.