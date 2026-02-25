Serenity Park condo in Yio Chu Kang put on the market at S$505 million

The price tag translates to S$1,453 psf ppr

Located along Tamarind Road, the five-storey development comprises 179 units across 10 blocks. PHOTO: FAR EAST ORGANIZATION

[SINGAPORE] Serenity Park, a 179-unit freehold condominium in Yio Chu Kang, is up for sale en bloc at an asking price of S$505 million.

The price tag on the site translates to a land rate of S$1,453 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr), said Dillon Loi, director at marketing agency Mount Everest Properties.

Located along Tamarind Road, the five-storey development comprises 179 units across 10 blocks. The 23,056 square metre (sq m) site, zoned residential with a five-storey height limit in a largely landed estate, has a gross plot ratio of 1.4. Current gross floor area totals 32,278 sq m.

Units at Serenity Park range from 1,096 square feet (sq ft) to 1,604 sq ft.

Serenity Park is the first freehold residential development collective sale launched in the year thus far, said Loi.

Caveats data showed just one transaction at Serenity Park since 2025 – a 1,313 sq ft unit on the second floor that changed hands at S$1.8 million or S$1,348 psf in January that year.

The tender for Serenity Park will close on Mar 26 at 12 pm.