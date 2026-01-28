The Business Times
Share of loss-making deals in condo resales creeps up in Q4: report

The biggest losers were mainly in the prime Core Central Region, with losses of S$407,531 to S$2.2 million

Published Wed, Jan 28, 2026 · 06:44 PM
    • A transaction at Helios Residences in District 9 chalked up the biggest loss in Q4.
    [SINGAPORE] The share of private residential properties resold at a loss edged up for the third straight quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025.  

    Based on data consolidated for The Business Times by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, 3.9 per cent of all resale transactions in Q4 2025 were made at a loss, up from 3.8 per cent in the third quarter. It follows the 3.2 per cent posted in the second quarter and 2.7 per cent in the first quarter.

    At 3.9 per cent, the proportion of loss-making exits is at its highest since Q2 2023, when 4.1 per cent of transactions were sold at a loss.

