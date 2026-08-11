From shopping belt to business address – Orchard Road’s corporate appeal is growing

But market watchers say the moves are isolated and not a structural migration

Singapore’s premier shopping belt is seeing more corporate occupiers amid firm office demand and rents in the central business district. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Orchard Road may still be better known for boutiques than boardrooms, but a growing roster of corporate occupiers points to an emerging second identity – as a business address.

Consultancy giant Deloitte Singapore will soon join that roster, relocating from its Shenton Way seat at OUE Downtown in the traditional central business district (CBD) to Orchard Central, after its lease expires at the end of 2026. It will occupy several upper floors of the 12-storey building from 2027.