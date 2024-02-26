Singapore condo resale prices fall for first time in five months: SRX, 99.co

SINGAPORE condominium resale prices fell for the first time in five months in January, while volumes remained muted.

Flash data from SRX and 99.co released on Monday (Feb 26) showed that resale prices fell 0.8 per cent from the previous month, but were 7.2 per cent higher year on year.

In January, resale prices rose 1.4 per cent in the Core Central Region (CCR) and rose 0.2 per cent in the Outside Central Region (OCR). In contrast, resale prices in the Rest of Central Region (RCR) were down 0.6 per cent.

Year on year, all regions recorded price increases, with the OCR leading gains at 9.9 per cent, followed by the RCR at 7.9 per cent and the CCR at 2.4 per cent.

The number of resale units that changed hands stood at 740, 0.6 per cent lower than the 745 units recorded in December 2023.

Volumes were 43.7 per cent higher than the same period the year before and 0.4 per cent higher than the five-year average volumes for the month of January. Most transactions took place in the OCR (53.8 per cent), followed by the RCR (27.3 per cent) and the CCR (18.9 per cent).

Sub-sale transactions accounted for 11.6 per cent of all secondary sales, down 2.5 percentage points from December 2023. Sub-sale deals refer to sales done before the completion of a project, while secondary sale transactions comprise both resale and sub-sale transactions.

The highest transacted price for a resale unit in January 2024 was S$16.5 million for a unit in The Ritz-Carlton Residences Singapore Cairnhill.

In the RCR, the most expensive unit resold was at MeyerHouse, which changed hands for S$9.28 million. In the OCR, the highest transacted price was S$3.9 million for a resale unit at Grand Duchess At St Patrick’s.

The overall median capital gain for resale condos rose to S$353,000 in January, up S$42,000 from the month before.

District 11 (Newton, Novena) posted the highest median capital gain at S$668,000, while District 1 (Boat Quay, Raffles Place, Marina) recorded the lowest median capital gain at S$5,000.

District 26 (Mandai, Upper Thompson) continued to post the highest median unlevered return at 73.8 per cent, while District 1 recorded the lowest median unlevered return at 2.4 per cent.

Capital gains and returns of a condo resale unit are calculated by comparing the current transacted price with the previous transacted price of the same unit. Districts with fewer than 10 matching transactions are excluded from the ranking.