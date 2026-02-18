The Business Times
Singapore Good Class Bungalow sales activity up in 2025 as prices soften

Analysts expect momentum to continue in 2026 amid lower interest rates and better market sentiment

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Wed, Feb 18, 2026 · 05:26 PM
    • A GCB plot at Peirce Road purchased by Victor Soh, a boutique property developer. GCB buyers include key executives from traditional businesses.
    [SINGAPORE] The market for Good Class Bungalows (GCB) saw stronger activity in 2025, with higher overall transaction value despite softer prices. 

    According to Han Huan Mei, List Sotheby’s International Realty (List SIR) research director, there were 29 GCB deals worth S$990.4 million in 2025, 52 per cent higher than the 23 transactions worth S$652.1 million in 2024. 

    Actual figures could be higher, as some deals may not be caveated, noted Alan Cheong, Savills Singapore head of research and consultancy. 

