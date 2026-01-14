Singapore real estate pay gains beat US, Europe with 14% jump: report

Switching employers nets a 32% pay hike in Singapore, compared with 7% for those who stay put

[SINGAPORE] Real estate professionals in Singapore secured higher average salary increases last year than their peers in any other region, outpacing gains in the US, UK and Europe, according to a new industry report.

In the last 12 months, 72 per cent of Singapore respondents reported a salary increase, with an average uplift of 14 per cent, said the Macdonald & Company’s Salary, Rewards and Sentiments report released on Wednesday (Jan 14).

This exceeded average raises of 12 per cent in the US and Europe, and 10 per cent in the UK. The global average stood at 11 per cent.

The survey covered 12,000 professionals globally – including 445 in Singapore – working across consultancies, developers, real estate investment trusts, construction and investment banking.

“The findings point to a market where pay growth is widespread, but where job moves deliver higher rewards compared to staying put,” the report indicated.

The job-switching premium

While annual reviews were the most common trigger for raises – cited by nearly half of Singapore respondents, compared with 55 per cent globally – they resulted in the smallest average increase at 7 per cent. Conversely, promotions accounted for over a quarter of pay rises and generated a 20 per cent average increase.

The most significant gains came from switching employers. Professionals who changed jobs saw an average salary jump of 32 per cent – well above the global switching average of 23.5 per cent. However, only 14 per cent of Singapore respondents moved roles to capture these gains.

“It’s clear that those changing roles are capturing the greatest gains,” said Will Buck, Macdonald & Company’s Singapore managing director. “For employers, this highlights the growing cost of replacing talent versus investing in retention and development pathways for existing teams.”

Singapore ranked third in median salary

The median salary for Singapore real estate professionals at the start of 2026 was S$158,400, up from S$120,000 in 2024. This ranked third globally, behind the Middle East at US$168,000 and the US at US$150,000.

In Asia, Singapore salaries surpassed Hong Kong, where professionals earned a median of HK$813,500 (S$134,400), up from HK$700,000 at the start of 2025.

Roles in data centres, industrial and logistics, as well as alternative residential assets commanded the highest compensation. However, average annual bonuses dipped to US$18,000 at the start of this year, down from US$22,000 in early 2025.

Retention drivers

Money was rarely cited as the primary driver for feeling valued – instead, recognition and manager relationships ranked higher. Yet, dissatisfaction with pay remained a top reason for leaving a job, alongside limited career growth and poor culture alignment.

Nearly a quarter of Singapore respondents said it is “very likely” they will change jobs in 2026, while another third said it was “likely”. About 45 per cent said it was unlikely they would move, lower than the global average of 54 per cent.

On office attendance, Singapore professionals averaged 3.2 days in the office per week, higher than the global average of 2.9 days. Less than a fifth reported having full autonomy over their work location, while under a third were required to work in the office every day.

Hiring trends continued to favour soft skills, with 72 per cent of hiring managers prioritising cultural fit. Specialist recruitment consultancies remained the most common route for placement, accounting for four in 10 hires over the past three years.

The report also found high artificial intelligence adoption in the region, with two-thirds of Singapore respondents reporting AI use and 84 per cent expecting it to impact their roles within five years. However, just over half expressed confidence in using the technology.