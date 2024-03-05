Staggered down payment scheme enhanced to help more young couples buy new HDB flats

SOME young couples waiting for their new Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will need to fork out less in their initial down payment, with the revision of the Staggered Downpayment Scheme (SDS), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said on Tuesday (Mar 5).

The extension of support was announced during the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate. The changes aim to help lighten the burden for young couples looking to settle down earlier, but who have not yet started working or have just started working and may not qualify for a sufficient housing loan.

To be eligible, couples must be current full-time students, recent graduates or national servicemen. At least one party must be aged 30 or below, and the couple must be married or applying for a flat under the Fiance-Fiancee Scheme.

The revised scheme will take effect from the next Build-To-Order (BTO) sales launch in June this year.

Under the SDS, young first-timer couples can pay for the down payment for their uncompleted HDB flat in two instalments – the initial down payment when signing the Agreement for Lease, which takes place within nine months of booking a flat, and the remainder at key collection.

Currently, the initial down payment under the scheme is 5 or 10 per cent of the flat price, depending on the financing option chosen. In comparison, the down payment for most homebuyers taking an HDB housing loan is 10 per cent, and 20 per cent for those taking a loan from financial institutions.

For some young couples, “the reduced 5 per cent initial down payment under the SDS is still a significant financial barrier”, said Lee.

Starting from the June 2024 BTO sales exercise, couples who are eligible to defer their income assessment for the HDB housing loan and the Enhanced Central Provident Fund Housing Grant (EHG) will see their initial down payment halved to 2.5 per cent of the flat price, regardless of their financing option.