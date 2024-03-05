Staggered down payments enhanced to help more young couples waiting for new HDB flats

Deferring their income assessment will mean that the couple is more likely to be eligible for the EHG, which requires one party to be in continuous employment for at least a year. They may also qualify for a higher loan amount after working for some time.

Since 2018, more than 3,700 couples have tapped the deferred income assessment, with support from the SDS, to “ease their upfront costs and start their home ownership journey early”, said Lee.

“For couples who are ready to purchase a flat and have been saving up to afford the down payment, I hope this enhancement will help you to settle down earlier and start your families earlier.”

The payment schedule will, however, remain the same for all other households who qualify for the SDS.

Lee also noted the Progress Singapore Party’s proposal to expand singles’ access to public housing at a younger age. But their suggestion may result in BTO application rates spiking and resale prices soaring, he said.

In any case, singles will already be allowed to purchase two-room flexi BTO flats islandwide from the second half of this year, and the government is ramping up flat supply to meet the anticipated increase in demand, said Lee. “If we had all the land and resources at this point in time to expand singles’ access even further, we would already have done so.”

Rental vouchers for families

Eligible families waiting for their new HDB flats will also get S$300 a month to rent a public flat or bedroom in the open market, said Lee.

The S$300 rental voucher is part of a new scheme for couples eligible for the existing Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme (PPHS), which provides subsidised HDB rental flats to families with urgent housing needs.

Lee highlighted that the S$300 quantum was “carefully calibrated” to provide some relief to eligible families, while “mitigating the potential inflationary impact on the rental market for others”.

To be eligible for the new voucher scheme, families must have booked an uncompleted HDB flat and include either a married couple with at least one first-timer buyer, a divorced or widowed parent with children, or applicants under the Fiance-Fiancee scheme.

They must also have a household income of not more than S$7,000 and a rental tenancy registered with HDB at the point of application. However, those renting from immediate family members or close relatives will not be eligible for the vouchers.

“This allows us to target the PPHS voucher at those with less income at their disposal, to defray their costs of renting,” Lee said.

The scheme will run for a one-year period from July 2024 while the government ramps up the supply of PPHS flats – doubling its supply from around 2,000 units to 4,000 by the second half of 2025, he said.

Those who are eligible for it will receive the S$300 voucher on a reimbursement basis, based on the number of months of their tenancy that falls within the one-year period.

In total, families who qualify for the full year of support will receive S$3,600 to help with rent.

In that time, the government will also monitor the impact of the voucher on the rental market closely, he said.

Analysts said the move will help defray rental costs for cash-strapped young couples with limited rental budgets.

Eligible applicants who take it up are likely to opt for smaller HDB flats or room rentals since the S$300 subsidy will cover a higher percentage of rental costs, said Christine Sun, OrangeTee Group’s chief researcher and strategist.

Still, Lee Sze Teck, Huttons senior director of data analytics, noted that most tenancies in the open market span two years. The couple may therefore face difficulities once the vouchers end, he said.

“The take-up is (therefore) not likely to be high as the amount is too little, and does not cover the full tenancy period of two years.”