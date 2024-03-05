Staggered down payments to help more young couples waiting for new HDB flats

SOME young couples waiting for their new Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will need to fork out less in their initial down payment, with the revision of the Staggered Downpayment Scheme (SDS), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said on Tuesday (Mar 5).

The extension of support was announced during the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate. The changes will help lighten the burden for young couples looking to settle down earlier, but who have not yet started working or have just started working and may not qualify for a sufficient housing loan.

To be eligible, these couples must be current full-time students, recent graduates or national servicemen. At least one party must be aged 30 or below, and the couple must be married or applying for a flat under the Fiance-Fiancee Scheme.

The revised scheme will take effect from the next Build-To-Order (BTO) sales launch in June this year.

Under the SDS, young first-timer couples can pay for the down payment for their uncompleted HDB flat in two instalments – the initial down payment when signing the Agreement for Lease, which takes place within nine months of booking a flat, and the remainder at key collection. Uncompleted flats include BTO, Sales of Balance and open booking flats.

Currently, the initial down payment for eligible couples is either 5 or 10 per cent of the flat’s total price, depending on the financing option chosen. In comparison, the down payment for most homebuyers taking an HDB housing loan is 10 per cent, and 20 per cent for those taking a loan from financial institutions.

“We want to do more to help lighten the initial financial burden for such young couples,” said Lee. “For some of them, the reduced 5 per cent initial down payment under the SDS is still a significant financial barrier.”

Starting from the June 2024 BTO sales exercise, couples who are eligible to defer their income assessment for the HDB housing loan and the Enhanced Central Provident Fund Housing Grant (EHG) will see their initial down payment halved to just 2.5 per cent of the flat price. This is regardless of the financing option they choose.