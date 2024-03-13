Surbana Jurong unveils global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

URBAN design and engineering consultancy Surbana Jurong (SJ) on Wednesday (Mar 13) opened its new global headquarters, SJ Campus.

Located within CleanTech Park in Singapore’s Jurong Innovation District (JID), the campus has a built-up area of 1,200,000 square feet and can accommodate 4,000 employees and the wider community.

It also provides the first opportunity for SJ employees from different entities in Singapore to work under one roof since the company’s formation from the merger between JTC Corp-owned Jurong International and Temasek-owned Surbana International Consultants in 2015.

Originally slated for completion in 2021, its construction was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The campus was eventually completed at the end of 2022, with occupants moving in.

At the launching event, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said the government’s continuous effort in investing significantly in research and development (R&D), with “urban solutions and sustainability as one of the key focus areas.”

“Through our R&D investments, we aim to strengthen our capabilities in building a more livable, resilient and sustainable city,” said Wong

Designed by Safdie Architects, renowned for their work on the Marina Bay Sands and Jewel Changi Airport Building, SJ Campus re-envisions the relationship between nature and the workplace, embodying the concept of a “campus in nature”.

Situated on a previously undeveloped greenfield site, the campus preserved more than half of the site’s original greenery and replaced built-upon green areas with rooftop gardens, interior green spaces and extensive exterior landscaping.

The ten towers of the campus are linked by a pedestrian spine and enclosed courtyards, providing free access to walking trail enthusiasts, birdwatchers, cyclists and families exploring the nearby Jurong Eco-Garden.

SJ’s group chief executive Sean Chiao said that the campus is designed to be “a living lab for innovating solutions, pushing the boundaries of sustainable development” and testing the scalability of emerging technologies before they are commercialised.

“Within the JID, you can tap on research capabilities in Nanyang Technological University and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, and work with other firms in urban solutions and advanced manufacturing,” added Wong.

Six different technologies are currently being trialled at the campus, including a smart underflow air distribution system, smart wireless lighting controls and smart circuit monitoring, all designed to maximise energy efficiency with a data-driven approach using in-built sensors.

Beyond installations, the ethos of sustainability is echoed through the building’s architectural design featuring an inverted pyramid shape, which allows the floor above to provide shade for the floor below, reducing solar heat in the building by 36 per cent.

The project was awarded the Building and Construction Authority (BCA)’s Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy and BCA-Health Promotion Board Green Mark for Healthier Workplaces.