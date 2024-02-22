Live connected: New condos seamlessly blend city conveniences with nature's tranquillity

Nestled in Singapore’s neighbourhoods of Katong and Upper Bukit Timah, two new developments are redefining modern luxury living. Tembusu Grand and The Myst combine sophisticated architecture with lush landscaping to create peaceful retreats where modern conveniences meet nature.
Both developments provide resort-like settings that seamlessly integrate modern amenities with natural surroundings. Spread out across well-designed spaces, residents can enjoy the outdoors right outside their homes, with walking paths and pools surrounded by greenery.
It is not just about structures and facilities – it is about homes and workspaces suited for contemporary urban lifestyles. This ethos drives the evolving real estate landscape as developers continue responding to innovative solutions and conveniences tailored to changing needs. Tembusu Grand and The Myst serve as embodiments of refined, contemporary and sustainable living in Singapore.
Luxury living in the heart of Katong
Tembusu Grand, jointly developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and MCL Land, located in the charming enclaves of Tanjong Katong and East Coast, boasts an architectural design inspired by the heritage Tembusu trees.
Besides being an 8-minute walk away from the Tanjong Katong MRT station which is slated to open this year, it is also well-connected to major expressways, making the Central Business District (CBD), Marina Bay Financial District and Changi Airport a short drive away.
Tembusu Grand is the third project between CDL and MCL Land, following the successes of Piccadilly Grand in Farrer Park and Copen Grand Executive Condominium in Tengah Town, which are both sold out.
Spread over four blocks of 20- and 21-storey buildings across 210,622 sqft, the development is located in a 99-year leasehold site with a selection of one-bedroom-plus-study to five-bedroom units and two exclusive penthouses.
Singaporeans make up around 90 per cent of buyers. Its location in Katong, a heritage neighbourhood brimming with trendy cafes, boutiques, and a plethora of dining options and conveniences, underscores the development’s allure. Beyond being a residence, Tembusu Grand is a lifestyle retreat with over 40 recreational facilities spread across five lifestyle zones and two clubs. Residents can enjoy landscaped grounds and themed gardens that surround the leisure offerings, including a yoga studio, tennis court and a 50m infinity lap pool. Social spaces include a function room, karaoke and gaming pods and a co-working lounge.
In line with eco-friendly standards, the development is one of the first few to be awarded the prestigious Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy certification.
Within the well-appointed interiors, every detail has been carefully considered. Apartment units come furnished with appliances from Miele, Liebherr and Smeg in the kitchen, and quality fittings from Hansgrohe and Geberit in the bathrooms.
Seamlessly weaving thoughtful design with accessibility, the prime location provides families with easy access to recreational attractions, including the Singapore Sports Hub, East Coast Park and Singapore Swimming Club, attractive for active families.
A green sanctuary in Upper Bukit Timah
The Myst is another project that epitomises CDL's commitment to providing upscale resort-style living with a strong emphasis on nature, convenience and state-of-the-art amenities.
Strategically located in the idyllic Upper Bukit Timah neighbourhood, The Myst features a unique botanical setting inspired by the peaceful mornings of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.
Conceived as a secret garden and peaceful retreat located amid lush greenery and natural landscapes, The Myst seamlessly combines the convenience of modern living with the enchanting beauty of nature.
Emphasising privacy, the landscaping incorporates serene spaces like the grand water courtyard and lush sunken lounge, complemented by two clubhouses and a treetop walk. Its diverse range of recreational amenities, including the 50m infinity pool and forest adventure playground, aims to inspire a sense of wonder and joyful discovery.
The development provides convenient access to not just natural wonders, but also urban amenities. Just a stroll away from the development is the Rail Corridor, a 24km green expanse of biodiversity, and it is also near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.
Residents can also enjoy a variety of retail and dining choices in the vicinity such as Hillion Mall, HillV2, The Rail Mall, Junction 10, Lot One Mall, and the Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market.
In terms of accessibility, The Myst is located within a 5-minute stroll to Cashew MRT station. Residents can also reach the Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, comprising a bus interchange and the Bukit Panjang MRT and LRT stations, within a 10-minute walk.
The 99-year-leasehold condominium comprises two 24-storey residential towers, with a selection of one-bedroom-plus-study to five-bedroom units.
