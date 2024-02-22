Live connected: New condos seamlessly blend city conveniences with nature's tranquillity

Nestled in Singapore’s neighbourhoods of Katong and Upper Bukit Timah, two new developments are redefining modern luxury living. Tembusu Grand and The Myst combine sophisticated architecture with lush landscaping to create peaceful retreats where modern conveniences meet nature.

Both developments provide resort-like settings that seamlessly integrate modern amenities with natural surroundings. Spread out across well-designed spaces, residents can enjoy the outdoors right outside their homes, with walking paths and pools surrounded by greenery.

It is not just about structures and facilities – it is about homes and workspaces suited for contemporary urban lifestyles. This ethos drives the evolving real estate landscape as developers continue responding to innovative solutions and conveniences tailored to changing needs. Tembusu Grand and The Myst serve as embodiments of refined, contemporary and sustainable living in Singapore.

Luxury living in the heart of Katong

Tembusu Grand, jointly developed by City Developments Limited (CDL) and MCL Land, located in the charming enclaves of Tanjong Katong and East Coast, boasts an architectural design inspired by the heritage Tembusu trees.

Besides being an 8-minute walk away from the Tanjong Katong MRT station which is slated to open this year, it is also well-connected to major expressways, making the Central Business District (CBD), Marina Bay Financial District and Changi Airport a short drive away.