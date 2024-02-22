Your family’s forever home: Two freehold projects to invest in for the future

In land-scarce Singapore, few things are as coveted, and increasingly rare, as a freehold home.

Such a property offers perpetual ownership as well as lasting security and stability for your family through the years.

But freehold land in Singapore is precious. After all, land parcels released under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme are usually, if not always, leasehold.

The long-term capital appreciation of freehold properties is naturally – and has been proven to be – higher than that of leasehold ones, notes Koon Wai Leong, general manager of Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd.

Two such recent freehold residential projects are Terra Hill in Pasir Panjang and The Continuum off Tanjong Katong Road, both of which are developed by Hoi Hup Sunway, a joint venture between Hoi Hup and Sunway Development Pte Ltd. The latter is a subsidiary of listed-Malaysian real estate leader Sunway.

Full of prospects and possibilities in District 5

Terra Hill is within the low-rise private enclave of Pasir Panjang and is seamlessly connected to a number of amenities and transport nodes.

Pasir Panjang MRT station is just a 350m walk away, connecting residents directly to the CBD once the rest of the Circle Line is completed in 2026.