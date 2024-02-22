Your family’s forever home: Two freehold projects to invest in for the future

In land-scarce Singapore, few things are as coveted, and increasingly rare, as a freehold home.
Such a property offers perpetual ownership as well as lasting security and stability for your family through the years.
But freehold land in Singapore is precious. After all, land parcels released under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme are usually, if not always, leasehold.
The long-term capital appreciation of freehold properties is naturally – and has been proven to be – higher than that of leasehold ones, notes Koon Wai Leong, general manager of Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd.
Two such recent freehold residential projects are Terra Hill in Pasir Panjang and The Continuum off Tanjong Katong Road, both of which are developed by Hoi Hup Sunway, a joint venture between Hoi Hup and Sunway Development Pte Ltd. The latter is a subsidiary of listed-Malaysian real estate leader Sunway.
Full of prospects and possibilities in District 5
Terra Hill is within the low-rise private enclave of Pasir Panjang and is seamlessly connected to a number of amenities and transport nodes.
Pasir Panjang MRT station is just a 350m walk away, connecting residents directly to the CBD once the rest of the Circle Line is completed in 2026.
The hillside development, which boasts nine five-storey blocks of 270 units, offers elevated views of the peaceful environment without any direct-west facing units.
For the office crowd and entrepreneurs, Terra Hill is a four-minute drive to Mapletree Business City and Labrador Tower, an eight-minute drive from Science Park, and a few MRT stops away from Marina Bay and One North Tech, home to tech titans like Razer and Grab.
The National University of Singapore is two MRT stops away while VivoCity and Harbourfront Centre are three MRT stops or a six-minute drive away.
Art lovers can head to Gillman Barracks, a five-minute drive away and home to some of the world’s finest contemporary art galleries. It also offers various dining options, from burgers to sushi. Also nearby is Pasir Panjang Food Centre for more F&B choices.
“Pasir Panjang is an under-rated residential area. In terms of potential, this is a hidden goldmine as it is adjacent to the Greater Southern Waterfront,” says Koon.
Under the Greater Southern Waterfront masterplan announced by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, the area from Pasir Panjang to Marina East will become a new “live, work and play” waterfront precinct estimated to be six times the size of Marina Bay.
Terra Hill home owners will stand to gain from this as it is located next to the Greater Southern Waterfront and will become the go-to freehold development for long-term investment and capital appreciation.
What you need to know about Terra Hill
- Two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom unit types across The Signature Collection and the more upscale The Prestige Collection.
- All first-storey units for both collections have high ceilings.
- At The Signature Collection, master bedrooms can fit a king-sized bed and two side tables. In the four- and five-bedroom units, residents can fit a king-sized bed and a dresser table in the master bedrooms. Selected units come with a spacious storeroom.
- All homes at The Signature Collection come with quality wares from reputable brands such as De Dietrich, Gessi, Laufen, and Samsung.
- The Prestige Collection boasts 30 units of spacious four- and five-bedroom types with only two units per storey. Each block is served by a private lift lobby.
- All bedrooms come with an ensuite bath while all master bedrooms are fitted with walk-in wardrobes.
- The dry kitchen in the units under The Prestige Collection is equipped with an integrated V-Zug refrigerator and wine chiller, while the wet kitchen comes with a dishwasher.
- Facilities including clubhouses, pools, picnic lawns, garden trails and fitness terraces are spread across the project in enclaves with names like The Sanctuary, The Alcove and The Valley.
At the heart of heritage and hubs
Hoi Hup Sunway is also behind The Continuum located on Thiam Siew Avenue off Tanjong Katong Road.
At about the size of 3.5 football fields, The Continuum is the first freehold project launch with a land size above 200,000 sq ft in the Katong area for nearly two decades.
This will be the largest freehold development in the sought-after area of District 15, housing 816 units across six 17- to 18-storey tower blocks and spanning two sprawling sites on either side of Thiam Siew Avenue. The two plots are connected by a private pedestrian bridge.
It is a short walk to three MRT stations: Paya Lebar, Dakota and the future Tanjong Katong. Major expressways such as the Pan Island Expressway and East Coast Parkway are nearby, as with the Nicoll Highway, which can bring residents to the city in minutes.
The Continuum is close to a plethora of dining options at Katong and Joo Chiat that range from hipster cafes and family-friendly restaurants to wine bars. It is also near hawker centres, including Haig Road Market & Food Centre and Dunman Food Centre.
Shopping is a breeze too – City Plaza and Kinex are literally next door, while getting to malls such as PLQ and Parkway Parade takes minutes by car.
“District 15 has always been one of the most desired addresses in Singapore, alongside Bukit Timah and the city,” explains Koon. “It is where heritage, old world charm and status symbol come together with modern amenities, convenience and accessibility.”
As The Continuum is within 1km from the popular Haig Girls’ School and Kong Hwa School, families will stand a better chance of sending their children there. Those with older children have the likes of Chung Cheng High School (Main), Dunman High School and Victoria Junior College, all a few minutes’ drive away.
The Continuum is also attractive to home owners working in the surrounding business and retail hubs of Paya Lebar, Kallang, Marina Bay, Suntec City, Changi Business Park and Changi Airport.
For those who want time in the great outdoors, East Coast Park, a five-minute drive away, is perfect. So are the Singapore Sports Hub and Marina Reservoir for water sports and leisure activities.
The Continuum, with its prime location and unique design, boasts a healthy long-term investment potential with chances of capital appreciation. That it is freehold further enhances its desirability.
Koon says it best: “Terra Hill and The Continuum are unique and rare high-quality freehold products in today’s market. They come with all the nicer things in life that any successful individual will desire but at a surprisingly attainable price bracket.”
What you need to know about The Continuum
- Comprises North Continuum and South Continuum, linked by a private pedestrian sky bridge across Thiam Siew Ave, with their own facilities, including clubhouses, sky gardens and swimming pools.
- On the North Continuum side sits a conserved bungalow-turned-clubhouse named Thiam Siew House.
- The South Continuum side has a second two-storey glass clubhouse named South Side Social.
- Residents enjoy 1-to-1 carpark ratio, with a two-basement carpark.
- The Signature Collection features one-bedroom with study to four-bedroom units. Master bedrooms boast floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and larger Signature Premier units come with bigger foyers or dry kitchens.
- Kitchens and bathrooms are kitted out with premium V-Zug, Samsung, Gessi and Tece fittings and appliances. Selected units come with full-length baths and dual-basin vanity tops.
- The Prestige Collection is served by a private lift lobby, with three-bedroom-with-study to five-bedroom units having walk-in wardrobes, and Gessi rain showers and full-length baths from brands including Laufen.
- Integrated smart system for guest access, facility bookings, parcel delivery and more.
- EV chargers as well as solar panels power common areas and e-waste bins.
