TID launches Lentoria at prices from S$1,965 psf

DEVELOPLER TID began previews of its Lentoria project at Lentor Hills on Saturday (Feb 17), with prices starting from S$1,965 per square foot (psf).

Located in District 26, the 99-year leasehold Lentoria will house 267 units. It is the fourth new launch in Lentor, out of six Government Land Sales (GLS) sites sold so far.

One-bedroom units of 538 sq ft start from S$1.18 million (S$2,190 psf). Two-bedroom units, sized from 700 sq ft to 732 sq ft, start from S$1.4 million (S$1,965 psf). Three-bedroom units, which range from 915 sq ft to 1,119 sq ft, start from S$1.8 million (S$1,974 psf). Four-bedroom units range from 1,206 sq ft to 1,345 sq ft, and pricing will be announced shortly, TID said.

TID is a joint venture between Hong Leong Group and Mitsui Fudosan.

Yoichi Kaga, managing director of TID, said: “With our entry, Lentor will have four projects for prospective buyers to consider.

“We are confident that considering our project’s quality and size, we will manage a relatively good sales pace.”

Lentoria’s launch comes after that of Lentor Modern, Lentor Hills Residences and Hillock Green.

The first project to come up in the estate, GuocoLand’s 605-unit Lentor Modern, sold 84 per cent of units during its September 2022 launch weekend at prices ranging from S$1,856 psf to S$2,538 psf.

The second project, Lentor Hills Residences, had a cooler response in July 2023, coming after a wave of cooling measures. The Hong Leong, GuocoLand and TID project sold 50 per cent of its 598 units on launch weekend at an average price of S$2,080 psf.

Hillock Green at Lentor Central, sold 27 per cent of its 474 units over its launch weekend in November 2023 at an average of S$2,108 psf.

TID purchased the 10,819 sq m site that Lentoria will be built on for S$276.36 million (S$1,130 psf ppr) in September 2022. The developer’s last launch before Lentoria was the 165-unit One-North Eden which sold 85 per cent of units during its launch weekend in April 2021.

At least 20 new residential projects are expected to come to market this year, including Lentor Mansion which is expected to launch in March.

Lentoria’s preview will end on Feb 27. Sales booking for Lentoria will start on Mar 2.