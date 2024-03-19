Tipping point for low-carbon buildings demand in sight: JLL

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 4:50 pm
As more companies commit to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, most will be looking to cut those tied to their offices and factories, yet demand for low-carbon buildings is set to outstrip supply.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

Building

DEMAND for environmentally friendly buildings is set to increase strongly over the next two years, as companies with emissions-reduction commitments see their leases come up for renewal and seek a greener alternative, said real estate company JLL.

As more companies commit to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, most will be looking to cut those tied to their offices and factories, yet demand for low-carbon buildings is set to outstrip supply.

“Time is of the essence for the real estate industry,” said Guy Grainger, JLL’s global head of sustainability services and ESG.

“We are in a new world where inaction over decarbonisation will see investments fall into economic obsolescence in the coming years, while for real estate tenants, this growing need to show progress against carbon commitments will lead to price friction and a race for low-carbon buildings.”

The number of companies committing to reach net-zero emissions across their business by 2050 has surged in recent years, with 7,600 companies worldwide signed up to the Science Based Targets Initiative.

One out of every three leases tied to a carbon commitment will expire in less than 24 months. Average leases are seven to 10 years, meaning many will be live at 2030, a key interim assessment point for many companies’ targets.

SEE ALSO

For every 3 square metres of global demand, less than 1 square metre is being developed.

Just 30 per cent of future demand for low carbon workspace is projected to be met by 2030. In London, low-carbon demand is expected to exceed supply by 35 per cent by 2030. In Paris, this rises to 54 per cent, and in New York, an estimated 65 per cent of demand will not be met.

Around 25 per cent of existing office stock is at risk of becoming functionally obsolete in the next five years. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Decarbonisation

net-zero

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Property

Sentiment up among real estate players in Q4 2023 amid economic growth, anticipated rate cuts: Poll

Mainland Chinese surge into Hong Kong property after stamp duties scrapped

GuocoLand shows its mettle at Lentor

Condo leasing market continues decline in February, HDB rents hit new all-time high: SRX, 99.co

US homebuilder confidence rises to highest level since July: NAHB

US homebuilder sentiment increases to an eight-month high

Breaking News

Most Popular