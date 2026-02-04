Top agent Rayne Chua at Melvin Lim’s KW Singapore leaves for ERA with many members of her team

KW Singapore was founded by the PropertyLimBrothers ex-CEO as a franchise of US real estate agency group Keller Williams

Several sources The Business Times spoke to have described Chua as an agent who was “instrumental” in bringing in projects from developers. PHOTO: KW SINGAPORE

[SINGAPORE] The fallout from the PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) saga continues, as one of KW Singapore’s top real estate brokers, Rayne Chua, has quit to join ERA.

KW Singapore, a franchise of US-based real estate agency Keller Williams, was founded by PLB co-founder Melvin Lim in July 2025. KW Singapore operates as a standalone business from PLB.

While Lim remains the franchise’s operating principal, both he and former director of growth Grayce Tan have stepped down from their KW Singapore leadership roles, as well as from senior positions they held at PLB.