The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Top agent Rayne Chua at Melvin Lim’s KW Singapore leaves for ERA with many members of her team

KW Singapore was founded by the PropertyLimBrothers ex-CEO as a franchise of US real estate agency group Keller Williams 

Summarise
Jessie Lim

Jessie Lim

Published Wed, Feb 4, 2026 · 02:37 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Several sources The Business Times spoke to have described Chua as an agent who was “instrumental” in bringing in projects from developers.
    • Several sources The Business Times spoke to have described Chua as an agent who was “instrumental” in bringing in projects from developers. PHOTO: KW SINGAPORE

    [SINGAPORE] The fallout from the PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) saga continues, as one of KW Singapore’s top real estate brokers, Rayne Chua, has quit to join ERA. 

    KW Singapore, a franchise of US-based real estate agency Keller Williams, was founded by PLB co-founder Melvin Lim in July 2025. KW Singapore operates as a standalone business from PLB.

    While Lim remains the franchise’s operating principal, both he and former director of growth Grayce Tan have stepped down from their KW Singapore leadership roles, as well as from senior positions they held at PLB. 

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore propertyProperty agentsERA Realty

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More