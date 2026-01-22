Top bid for Dairy Farm condo site is 5.7% lower than that for nearby plot sold a year ago

The S$427 million or S$962 psf ppr offer is from a consortium comprising ABR, LWH, Macly Capital and Roxy Pacific

The 99-year leasehold plot can yield about 480 private homes. GRAPHIC: GARETH CHUNG, BT

[SINGAPORE] An Urban Redevelopment Authority tender for a 99-year leasehold private housing site in Dairy Farm Walk that closed on Thursday (Jan 22) has drawn five bids.

A consortium comprising ABR Holdings, LWH Holdings, Macly Capital and Roxy Pacific placed the top bid of S$427 million, which works out to about S$962 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

This is about 5.7 per cent lower than the S$1,020 psf ppr fetched for a nearby site sold in January 2025.

That site is now being developed into a 540-unit condominium project, Narra Residences, by a consortium comprising Santarli Construction, Apex Asia, Soon Li Heng and Kay Lim Realty. Sales bookings are scheduled to begin on Jan 31.

Thursday’s tender closing was for a nearly 317,000 sq ft site that can yield about 480 private homes. The land parcel is surrounded by green areas such as the Chestnut Close Park, Dairy Farm Nature Park and Bukit Timah Nature Reserve. To the north of the plot is the Chestnut landed housing estate.

The property is within a 1 km radius of Bukit Panjang Primary School and CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace.

One drawback of the site is the distance of about 700 m to the nearest MRT station, Hillview station on the Downtown Line. Some property consultants estimate this to be a walk of about 15 minutes, mostly unsheltered.

The second-highest bidder for the site is a joint venture between GuocoLand and Intrepid Investments, which offered about S$959 psf ppr for the site.

This was followed by a S$926 psf ppr bid by the consortium developing Narra Residences, then Kingsford’s S$850 psf ppr bid.

The lowest bid, from Sim Lian Land and Sim Lian Development, was at about S$840 psf ppr.