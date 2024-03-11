Two River Valley sites offered for sale, to yield 960 units next to Great World City

THE government has put up two residential sites for tender in River Valley Green, with one including a serviced apartment component, under the first half 2024 Government Land Sales programme.

The smaller parcel, on the confirmed list, can yield about 380 private housing units on a site area of 9,291.1 square metres (sq m) with maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 32,519 sq m.

The larger plot – Parcel B, is available for application under the reserve list, and can provide about 580 units, including 220 long-stay serviced apartments, on an 11,737 sq m site with maximum GFA of 41,080 sq m. Besides residential, the proposed development has a commercial component at the first storey.

The two plots are located next to the Great World City MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line, and can potentially provide 960 residential units (including serviced apartments) in total upon completion.

The government has already started the ball rolling on its serviced apartment pilot project, first announced in November. The tender for the first site – a sizeable parcel in Zion Road for a huge 1,170-unit development including 435 serviced apartments – will close on Apr 4.

Another site being offered with a serviced apartment component, a parcel in Upper Thomson Road, would yield 640 residential units including 100 serviced apartments.

The tender for the confirmed list plot, River Valley Green (Parcel A), will close at 12 pm on Jun 19.