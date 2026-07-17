The Business Times
business-time-50

Tycoon’s prime Ho Chi Minh City real estate up for sale in fraud recovery

Saigon Commercial Bank is seeking to appoint an independent valuation firm to arrange for the sale of 13 assets tied to Truong My Lan

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 02:31 PM
    • The properties include prime plots on some of the commercial hub’s most sought-after streets such as Ngo Duc Ke, Ho Huan Nghiep and Le Loi, which are surrounded by landmark developments and iconic buildings such as the Bitexco Financial Tower, Ben Thanh market and Times Square tower.
    • The properties include prime plots on some of the commercial hub’s most sought-after streets such as Ngo Duc Ke, Ho Huan Nghiep and Le Loi, which are surrounded by landmark developments and iconic buildings such as the Bitexco Financial Tower, Ben Thanh market and Times Square tower. PHOTO: PIXABAY

    [HO CHI MINH CITY] Some of Ho Chi Minh City’s most exclusive real estate is being put up for sale as the Vietnamese bank involved in the Truong My Lan fraud scandal prepares to auction properties tied to the tycoon in a bid to recover billions of dollars.

    Saigon Commercial Bank is seeking to appoint an independent valuation firm to arrange for the sale of 13 assets tied to Lan, according to a statement on the bank’s website.

    The bidding period runs until Jul 30 and will take place under the supervision of the Supreme People’s Procuracy, Ministry of Public Security and other authorities to ensure transparency, the statement said.

    The properties include prime plots on some of the commercial hub’s most sought-after streets such as Ngo Duc Ke, Ho Huan Nghiep and Le Loi, which are surrounded by landmark developments and iconic buildings such as the Bitexco Financial Tower, Ben Thanh market and Times Square tower.

    Office buildings on Pasteur street in the central business district are being prepared for auction, as well as three other properties in the southern province of Tay Ninh – a warehouse, a factory and a land plot – together with machinery.

    Lan, 69, was once one of Vietnam’s most prominent property developers. She was sentenced to death in April 2024 after being found guilty of embezzling US$12.3 billion from Saigon Commercial Bank.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Vietnam later abolished the death penalty for certain economic crimes, including those Lan was put on death row for.

    She was also convicted on charges of money laundering and other crimes in a second trial. Lan has so far repaid a total of around 12 trillion dong (US$457 million) to some 43,000 bondholders. She still owes them about 18 trillion dong. 

    The recovery process has so far proven challenging. SCB has failed three times to find a consulting firm to advise on the sale of Lan’s assets, while attempts to auction her luxury motor yacht and two smaller boats ended without buyers in five consecutive auctions.

    Still, authorities have successfully sold other seized assets, including luxury Hermes handbags, a Maybach and BMW car.

    The proceeds from sales of the assets will go toward recovering the multibillion dollar losses incurred, after courts ordered her to repay US$27 billion in damages. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Truong My LanVietnam

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    UOB shares retreated as much as S$1.66 to S$41.84 in the first few minutes of trading on Jul 17.

    UOB shares fall 3.8% after months of steady gains

    The Court of Appeal has determined that Hin Leong’s trading losses were “not reasonably foreseeable” by Deloitte when it undertook the engagement.

    Hin Leong’s US$2.6 billion claim against Deloitte struck out by apex court

    It might be tempting to take GovTech’s layoffs as a sign of economic trouble, but its detailed explanation should dispel such attempts at generalisation.

    GovTech layoffs: ‘No one is safe’ or ‘No one is to blame’?

    Xi spoke of China’s role in ensuring equitable access to AI capacity building for developing countries, to prevent the creation of “new historical injustices” in AI.

    Xi Jinping vows to make AI for all in debut at China’s top tech summit

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More