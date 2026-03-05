The Business Times
UI Boustead Reit launches S$1.2 billion IPO at S$0.88 per unit

Published Thu, Mar 5, 2026 · 06:37 PM
    • UI Boustead Reit comprises 23 properties in Singapore and Japan, with a portfolio valued at S$1.9 billion.
    [SINGAPORE] UI Boustead Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) has launched its initial public offering (IPO) of about 677.2 million units at S$0.88 each, and is expected to start trading on the Singapore Exchange mainboard on Mar 12. 

    It expects to raise gross proceeds of around S$1.2 billion from the offer and issuance of cornerstone units. Including debt facilities and the sponsor and Boustead Projects contribution, the trust will have just over S$2 billion in proceeds.

    The manager has earmarked around S$1.9 billion for the acquisition of properties, S$40.6 million for the payment of refundable consumption tax, S$36.9 million for issue expenses, S$43.4 million for transaction costs, and the remaining S$19.7 million for working capital and cash reserves. 

