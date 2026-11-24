Knight Frank says prices will rise by 1% in 2027, instead of an earlier predicted 3%

Key mortgage rates have climbed close to 6%, up from 4.83% just before the start of the US-Iran conflict. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] UK house prices are likely to stay almost flat next year as political uncertainty, higher borrowing costs and ongoing geopolitical instability weigh on demand, Knight Frank said, cutting its forecasts for growth.

Prices will only rise by 1 per cent in 2027, compared with an earlier prediction for a 3 per cent increase, the property broker said in a study on Monday (Nov 23).

In so-called prime central London, which captures the wealthier hubs of Knightsbridge and Mayfair, prices are set to fall 3 per cent, according to the report.

The downgrade by Knight Frank underscores the intensifying pressure on a market that is already in the middle of a protracted downturn. The energy crisis sparked by the US-Iran war has pushed up borrowing costs, stretching affordability for prospective buyers.

Key mortgage rates have climbed close to 6 per cent, up from 4.83 per cent just before the start of the conflict.

Some of the UK’s largest house builders, such as Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Redrow, are grappling with a dip in demand as mortgage rates and living costs squeeze consumers out of homeownership.

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As for luxury homes in London, prices have already nearly halved since the 2013 peak, but the slump appears to be accelerating.

Knight Frank cut its five-year house price growth forecast for these upscale post codes to 6.5 per cent, from 16.8 per cent just seven months ago. Many sellers are being forced to pivot to entice buyers, if they still even want to sell.

“Many sellers are aware the market has been at a low ebb and have already adjusted their prices,” said Stuart Bailey, co-head of Knight Frank’s London private office.

“In April, Keir Starmer was prime minister, and few people expected the Middle East conflict to last beyond November’s US mid-term elections,” said Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank.

“Seven months on, neither is true,” he said, adding the headwinds “are blowing harder”.

At the same time, the rental market is heating up following the introduction of the Renters’ Rights Act. Increases in rents for newly agreed leases are predicted to peak at 4.5 per cent in 2027, before falling slightly to 3.5 per cent in 2028 and 2.5 per cent in 2029, according to data by Hamptons.

A reduced supply in housing and landlords trying to recoup extra costs are part of the reason for the anticipated jump in rents. BLOOMBERG