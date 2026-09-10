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UK housing market slowdown is bottoming out

Property prices is expected to fall further over the next three months

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Published Thu, Sep 10, 2026 · 02:58 PM
    • RICS says the market is gradually finding its footing, with key activity indicators having become progressively less negative over recent months.
    • RICS says the market is gradually finding its footing, with key activity indicators having become progressively less negative over recent months. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [LONDON] A slowdown in Britain’s housing market appears to be levelling off as measures of buyer demand and agreed sales moved away from recent lows, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said on Thursday (Sep 10).

    RICS said that its house price balance rose to a five-month high of -28 in August from an upwardly revised -29 in July, while the net balance for new buyer enquiries rose to its highest since January at -19.

    “August’s results show a market that is gradually finding its footing, with key activity indicators having become progressively less negative over recent months. That said, any potential recovery remains fragile,” RICS Head of Market Research Tarrant Parsons said.

    RICS members expect property prices to fall further over the next three months but to be stable over a 12-month horizon

    London has the most negative price balance while Northern Ireland reports rising prices

    RICS’ sales expectations balance rose to -3 in August from -13 in July

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    Rising demand from tenants and fewer properties from landlords has pushed the net balance for rents over the next three months to +44 from +33

    RICS said the prospect of higher interest rates or heavier property taxation after October’s annual government budget statement could weigh on prices

    Mortgage lender Lloyds reported a 0.4 per cent annual fall in house prices in August while Nationwide reported a 1.6 per cent rise

    Britain’s Office for National Statistics reported a 3.7 per cent annual rise in rents for private-sector housing in July and a 2.0 per cent rise in house prices in the 12 months to June. REUTERS

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