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UK property asking prices rise for first time since May: Rightmove

Prices for property put up for sale rose by 0.7% between Aug 9 and Sep 12

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Published Mon, Sep 21, 2026 · 08:01 AM
    • The number of homes available to purchase in the UK hit a 12-year high in August.
    • The number of homes available to purchase in the UK hit a 12-year high in August. PHOTO: EPA

    [LONDON] British property sellers have increased the prices they want for their homes for the first time since May, real estate website Rightmove said on Monday (Sep 21).

    Prices for property put up for sale rose by 0.7 per cent between Aug 9 and Sep 12, a slightly bigger monthly increase than average for the time of year and following a drop of 2 per cent in the preceding four weeks, it said.

    Asking ⁠prices were 0.8 per cent lower than a year earlier, after a 1 per cent annual drop in Rightmove’s August report.

    The number of homes available to purchase hit a 12-year high while the number of buyer enquiries was 9 per cent lower than this time last year.

    “September’s above-average price rise is a welcome sign of confidence after a particularly subdued summer, but it should be viewed as a modest recovery,” Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove said.

    The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose to 5.29 per cent from 5.09 per cent and there was little prospect of an end to the Iran war which has pushed up borrowing costs. REUTERS

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