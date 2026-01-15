UK surveyors turn more upbeat about housing market outlook

Sales expectations for the next three months hit their highest since October 2024 at +22 and optimism about the 12 months ahead more than doubled to +34. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[LONDON] Britain’s housing market showed some signs of turning a corner last month as uncertainty about finance minister Rachel Reeves’ tax plans lifted and borrowing costs looked set to come down further, a survey showed on Thursday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said activity remained weak in December but expectations for sales volumes and prices in 2026 rose.

“The UK residential market remains in a prolonged soft patch, with December’s survey recording a sixth consecutive month of negative momentum in buyer enquiries. That said, there are tentative signs of a shift in sentiment,” RICS’ head of market research and analysis, Tarrant Parsons, said.

Sales expectations for the next three months hit their highest since October 2024 at +22 and optimism about the 12 months ahead more than doubled to +34, the highest since the end of 2024.

RICS linked the improvement in confidence among surveyors to the prospect of further cuts to Bank of England interest rates and to the end of months of speculation about possible tax rises in Reeves’ budget on Nov 26 - when she announced £26 billion (S$45 billion) in tax hikes but deferred most of them.

The RICS report also showed:

- December’s gauge of house prices held at -14;

- November’s gauge of house prices was revised up from -16;

- new vendor instructions showed a net balance of 0 per cent after several months of decline;

- low appraisal activity suggested any big increase in stock will take time;

- tenant demand weakened in December;

- new landlord instructions stayed deeply negative. REUTERS