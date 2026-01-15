The Business Times

UK surveyors turn more upbeat about housing market outlook

Summarise
    • Sales expectations for the next three months hit their highest since October 2024 at +22 and optimism about the 12 months ahead more than doubled to +34.
    • Sales expectations for the next three months hit their highest since October 2024 at +22 and optimism about the 12 months ahead more than doubled to +34. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
    Published Thu, Jan 15, 2026 · 08:40 AM

    [LONDON] Britain’s housing market showed some signs of turning a corner last month as uncertainty about finance minister Rachel Reeves’ tax plans lifted and borrowing costs looked set to come down further, a survey showed on Thursday.

    The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said activity remained weak in December but expectations for sales volumes and prices in 2026 rose.

    “The UK residential market remains in a prolonged soft patch, with December’s survey recording a sixth consecutive month of negative momentum in buyer enquiries. That said, there are tentative signs of a shift in sentiment,” RICS’ head of market research and analysis, Tarrant Parsons, said.

    Sales expectations for the next three months hit their highest since October 2024 at +22 and optimism about the 12 months ahead more than doubled to +34, the highest since the end of 2024.

    RICS linked the improvement in confidence among surveyors to the prospect of further cuts to Bank of England interest rates and to the end of months of speculation about possible tax rises in Reeves’ budget on Nov 26 - when she announced £26 billion (S$45 billion) in tax hikes but deferred most of them.

    The RICS report also showed:

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    - December’s gauge of house prices held at -14;

    - November’s gauge of house prices was revised up from -16;

    - new vendor instructions showed a net balance of 0 per cent after several months of decline;

    - low appraisal activity suggested any big increase in stock will take time;

    - tenant demand weakened in December;

    - new landlord instructions stayed deeply negative. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    HousingReal estateUnited Kingdom

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More