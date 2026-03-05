URA launches tender for cluster of conserved buildings in Little India

They will be restored and adapted for residential use

The site, spanning about 0.34 hectares, features 18 two-storey terrace houses built in 1927. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Thursday (Mar 5) launched a public tender for a cluster of pre-war conserved buildings located at Chitty Road and Veerasamy Road.

The buildings will be restored and adapted for residential use, URA said. The sale is part of existing efforts to shape Little India into a mixed-use precinct.

URA said: “The intent is for these properties to be sensitively adapted into a residential cluster that blends heritage with contemporary urban living, allowing future residents to benefit from the site’s central location and close proximity to amenities.”

These buildings originally served as municipal quarters for government employees and are arranged in two parallel rows connected by a central back lane.

Under the 99-year leasehold tender, the successful bidder will be required to restore the structures and adapt them for residential or long-stay serviced apartment use in accordance with URA’s conservation guidelines.

“Structural investigations have been carried out, and relevant reports will be made available to tenderers to ascertain the restoration and strengthening works required,” URA said.

The site can accommodate an estimated 36 units of long-stay services apartments or 18 strata landed houses.

The maximum building height is capped at the existing two storeys, and the gross floor area will be determined by the existing building envelope after restoration.

The tender is scheduled to close at noon on Jul 28.