URA releases two prime condo sites at Holland Plain, River Valley for sale

Both are central area parcels, with Morrison Lane site being offered from the reserve list of state land sales programme

The Morrison Lane site in River Valley (in orange) is slated to house 205 units. PHOTO: URA

The Holland Plain state land site (in orange) is expected to house 205 new private homes. PHOTO: URA

[SINGAPORE] The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) on Wednesday (Feb 25) released two prime residential sites – one at Holland Plain and another at Morrison Lane in the Robertson Quay area – for sale under the government land sales programme for the first half of 2026.

The site at Holland Plain falls under the confirmed list and is up for tender as scheduled. The Morrison Lane site in River Valley is being released from the reserve list, and will be tendered on application with a minimum offer acceptable to the government.

The land parcel at Holland Plain, next to a Holland Link plot sold last year, is expected to yield 280 private homes on a site spanning 15,716.9 square metres (sq m). The parcel has a maximum gross floor area (GFA) of 28,291 sq m, with a gross plot ratio of 1.8 and maximum building height of up to six to eight storeys.

Near the Brizay Park Good Class Bungalow Area, the relatively low-rise 99-year leasehold project will be part of the new 34-hectare Holland Plain residential precinct, within the Bukit Timah Planning Area.

It is adjacent to a Holland Link state land site which drew five bids when its tender closed in July 2025. Sim Lian clinched the parcel with its offer of S$368.4 million or S$1,432 per square foot per plot ratio.

The other land parcel along Morrison Lane, near Robertson Quay in the River Valley area, is slated to house 205 units. If triggered by a developer and sold, the site would produce the fifth new private condo project to be marketed in the River Valley area in under eight months.

Since Frasers Property and Sekisui House launched their 999-year leasehold Robertson Opus in July 2025, four 99-year leasehold projects have come to market: Wing Tai’s River Green, Allgreen Properties’ Promenade Peak, City Developments Ltd’s Zyon Grand, and GuocoLand’s River Modern.

The Morrison Lane plot is zoned for residential use with commercial at the first storey, on a 6,669.8 sq m site. Maximum GFA is set at 18,676 sq m, with at least 500 sq m set out for a childcare centre and 500 to 1,000 sq m of commercial space.

Based on a gross plot ratio of 2.8, the development can be built up to 15 storeys, with a low-rise zone restricted to a four-storey limit.