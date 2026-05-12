The Business Times
business-time-50

US home resales barely rise as key selling season begins

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Tue, May 12, 2026 · 12:03 AM
    • Despite the US modest improvement in April, the housing market remains challenged by elevated mortgage rates and asking prices.
    • Despite the US modest improvement in April, the housing market remains challenged by elevated mortgage rates and asking prices. PHOTO: REUTERS

    SALES of previously owned US homes barely rose in April from a nine-month low, underscoring a sluggish housing market at the start of the spring-selling season. 

    Contract closings edged up 0.2 per cent to a 4.02 million annualised rate, according to National Association of Realtors data out on Monday. That was slightly slower than the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

    Despite the modest improvement in April, the housing market remains challenged by elevated mortgage rates and asking prices. Even with more moderate growth over the past year, buyers are still paying record prices. 

    Moreover, elevated energy costs tied to the Iran war are beginning to strain household budgets.

    The NAR report showed the median selling price rose 0.9 per cent from a year earlier to US$417,700 — a record for the month. The inventory of previously owned homes increased from a year ago to 1.47 million — the most for any April since 2019.

    “Even though it’s the highest inventory post-Covid, we are not close to the pre-Covid April inventory of 1.83 million,” Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, said on a call with reporters.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Contract closings rose in the Mid-west and South, according to the NAR. They fell to a three-month low in the West.

    First-time buyers represented 33 per cent of purchasers, down slightly from a year ago.

    While the NAR’s affordability index — which measures whether a family has enough income to qualify for a loan on a typical home — has improved from last year’s lows, it has declined in the past two months. BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Real estateHousingHome salesUnited States

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Piyush Gupta, chairman of SMU, Keppel and Mandai Wildlife Group, said: "We have to position the parks to serve our advocacy purpose, to serve an entertainment purpose, to continue to be what Singaporeans want.”

    Not retirement, but a rewiring and fresh perspectives post-DBS, says Piyush Gupta

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    The task force will explore how companies can improve their communication of financial performance, business risks and long-term value creation to investors and stakeholders.

    Singapore’s national accountancy body sets up task force to strengthen financial reporting

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More