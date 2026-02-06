The Business Times

US mortgage rates nudge higher, reaching 6.11% for 30-year loans

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Feb 6, 2026 · 02:43 PM
    • The average for 30-year, fixed loans was 6.11 per cent, up marginally from 6.1 per cent last week.
    • The average for 30-year, fixed loans was 6.11 per cent, up marginally from 6.1 per cent last week. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [WASHINGTON] Mortgage rates in the US rose for a third week, adding slightly to housing costs with the key spring sales season ahead.

    The average for 30-year, fixed loans was 6.11 per cent, up marginally from 6.1 per cent last week, data from Freddie Mac showed on Thursday (Feb 5). 

    Housing demand has remained sluggish even as rates dropped from nearly 7 per cent a year ago. But the real test will come over the next couple of months as the market’s busiest season begins. If all goes well, borrowing costs at or below 6 per cent will lure in more buyers and sellers, helping to thaw the frozen market. 

    Rates are far more appealing than they were a year ago, said Jake Krimmel, senior economist with Realtor.com.

    “They’re way lower,” Krimmel said. “That means we’re going to see a lot more prospective homebuyers.” BLOOMBERG

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    MortgagesHousing

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More