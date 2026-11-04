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US mortgage rates retreat for third week while holding above 7%

But lower purchase activity shows borrowing costs still prohibitively high for prospective buyers

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Published Wed, Nov 4, 2026 · 09:40 PM
    • The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage declined 7 basis points to 7.3% in the week ended Oct 30, according to Mortgage Bankers Association.
    • The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage declined 7 basis points to 7.3% in the week ended Oct 30, according to Mortgage Bankers Association. PHOTO: REUTERS

    US MORTGAGE rates fell for a third straight week, though a decline in purchase activity showed borrowing costs remain prohibitively high for many prospective buyers. 

    The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage declined 7 basis points to 7.3 per cent in the week ended Oct 30, according to Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) data released on Wednesday (Nov 4).

    Despite the retreat, rates are nearly a full percentage point higher than a year ago and close to the highest since 2023.

    The MBA’s purchase index, which measures loan applications to buy homes, fell 2 per cent.

    The gauge has declined in eight of the last nine weeks and is close to the lowest since January 2025. A measure of refinancing activity barely rose. 

    The return of 7 per cent mortgage rates since mid-September has further weakened an already moribund housing market.

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    An index of contract signings on previously owned homes fell to a record low in September, and residential construction has weighed on economic growth in all but one quarter since the start of 2025. BLOOMERG

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