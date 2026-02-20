US pending home sales fell to record low in January

US President Donald Trump has tried to respond to the country’s housing affordability crisis

January’s weaker figures are a worrisome sign for an industry badly in need of a good spring season. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[ATLANTA] Pending sales of existing homes in the US fell in January to a record low as buyers remained unmotivated by lower mortgage rates and slower price increases.

An index of contract signings fell 0.8 per cent last month to the lowest level in data from 2001, following a revised 7.4 per cent decline in December, according to National Association of Realtors (NAR) figures released on Thursday (Feb 19). The median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg had pending sales rising 2 per cent.

“Improving affordability conditions have yet to induce more buying activity,” NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said.

January’s weaker figures are a worrisome sign for an industry badly in need of a good spring season, when listings historically spike and families look for homes to move into over the summer. Market analysts predicted existing-home sales would rise anywhere from a slight 1.7 per cent to a strong 14 per cent in 2026 when queried by Bloomberg late last year.

However, recent data have provided few hopeful signs so far. In January, contract closings slipped by more than 8 per cent despite mortgage rates settling near the lowest level in more than a year, and existing-home prices have barely grown recently.

US President Donald Trump has tried to respond to the country’s housing affordability crisis and to bolster the GOP’s chances in this fall’s midterm elections with a series of housing initiatives. Among them, he proposed barring large institutional investors from purchasing more single-family rental homes, and he directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy US$200 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Yun cautioned that the mix of lower mortgage rates and a still-tight supply of houses could cause home prices to start rising quickly again, assuming the lower borrowing costs encourage more buyers.

“This will put increasing pressure on affordability, which is why it is critical to increase supply by building more homes,” Yun said.

Pending home sales in the South, the US’s biggest home-selling region, declined 4.5 per cent to the lowest level in a year. Pending sales also slipped in the Northeast, while rising in the Midwest and West.

The report tends to be a leading indicator for sales of previously owned homes, as houses typically go under contract a month or two before they are sold. BLOOMBERG