US pending home sales slump in June amid affordability challenges

The pending home sales index tumbled 5.4% last month to 72.5

[WASHINGTON] Contracts to purchase previously owned US homes fell more than expected in June as higher mortgages and house prices pushed prospective buyers to the sidelines.

The pending home sales index tumbled 5.4 per cent last month to 72.5, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday (Jul 16). Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, falling 0.5 per cent. Contracts fell in all four regions. They slipped 0.3 per cent year-on-year in June.

Mortgage rates are likely to remain elevated amid renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran following the collapse of a fragile ceasefire last week.

“The highest mortgage rates in nearly a year and the record-high national median home price together are contributing to a tepid housing market that is especially difficult for first-time homebuyers,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist. REUTERS