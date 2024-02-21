BT PROPERTY WEEK 2024

A week of expert views on Singapore’s property markets

Published Wed, Feb 21, 2024 · 5:00 am
Which sectors in Singapore property - residential, commercial, or industrial - offer best prospects?
PHOTO: SPH

Singapore Property

HOW should we make sense of market cooling measures? What does “sustainability” mean for the housing market, and for whom? Which sectors in Singapore property – residential, commercial, or industrial – offer the best prospects? Where is global capital going?

BT Property Week offers a week of expert views and analysis of Singapore’s real estate markets. For a week from Wednesday (Feb 21), we’ll offer insights into all the sectors.

Here’s a peek at some of what’s coming up:

  • BTO or resale? The first-home dilemma deepens with the new HDB flat classification framework.
  • Are mass-market condo projects still compelling to the masses?
  • The bungalow market: Down but not out.
  • Where to find good rental yields.
  • The post-pandemic office: Beyond the CBD.
  • Reshaping real estate with GenAI.

And on Saturday (Feb 24), join BT senior correspondent Leslie Yee in a panel discussion with PropNex chief executive officer Ismail Gafoor, OrangeTee CEO Justin Quek, and Savills Singapore’s executive director of research and consultancy Alan Cheong.

Is now the right time to buy? Where should first-time buyers look? Should you pay ABSD?

The panel takes on these questions and more at this year’s BT Property Outlook seminar: “Key to Success: Unlocking Real Estate Opportunities in the Year of the Dragon”.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore residential property

Singapore commercial property

Singapore industrial property

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Property

Much ado about foreign buying of Singapore homes

What makes for a sustainable housing market?

Jack Ma’s wife said to have bought three adjoining shophouses on Duxton Road

House building slump could cost Sweden nearly US$100 billion by 2030

China’s Hainan cuts down payment for first-home buyers

Swedish landlord Oscar Properties’ CEO, CFO suddenly depart

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article