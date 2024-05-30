WeWork cleared to exit bankruptcy and slash US$4 billion in debt
A US bankruptcy judge on Thursday (May 30) approved WeWork’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan, allowing the shared office space provider to eliminate US$4 billion in debt and hand the company’s equity over to a group of lenders and real estate technology company Yardi Systems.
WeWork used its bankruptcy to negotiate a significant reduction in future rent costs from its landlords, ultimately reaching deals to save US$8 billion in future rent costs. WeWork cancelled leases at about 160 of its 450 locations during bankruptcy.
WeWork rejected an alternate buyout proposal offered by its co-founder and ex-CEO Adam Neumann.
The company said Neumann didn’t offer a high enough price to win over WeWork’s lenders, who preferred to take an equity stake as part of the bankruptcy deal. REUTERS
