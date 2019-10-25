You are here

10 private estates to undergo S$29m upgrading projects over 4 to 5 years

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 11:35 AM

nz_housing_251075.jpg
Ten private estates in Singapore will be undergoing upgrading, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) in an announcement on Friday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

The upgrading works, which will cost S$29 million in total, include providing footpath lighting, installing wheelchair-accessible ramps and improving the estates' landscaping and parks.

More than 7,000 households will benefit from the improved facilities when upgrading works are completed in about four to five years.

Earlier this month, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong announced that more than S$1 billion will be spent over the next few years to upgrade both private and public housing estates in Singapore.

The Estate Upgrading Programme started in 2000 to develop and upgrade infrastructure in ageing private estates, which do not have access to town council or Housing Board grants. Residents do not have to pay for the upgrading works.

So far, about S$187 million has been spent on upgrading 63 private estates, including Serangoon Gardens, Mount Sinai and Braddell Heights, over nine batches.

The 10 estates to be upgraded are:

1. Cheng San Cactus Sunrise

2. Frankel

3. Fulton

4. Kew

5. Mei Hwan

6. Namly

7. Pasir Panjang Private Estate (East)

8. Thomson Adelphi and Soo Chow, and Pemimpin

9. Watten

10. Westwood

THE STRAITS TIMES

