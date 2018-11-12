100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Woodleigh Residences sold 60 per cent of the 50 units released for sale during the soft launch, which prompted joint developers Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings to release another 50 units.
Units sold over the weekend achieved an average of above S$2,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg