You are here

Home > Real Estate

101 Beach Road up for en bloc sale with S$90m reserve price

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 12:51 PM
UPDATED Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 1:24 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

The 101 Image.jpg
The six-storey, mixed-use development currently comprises retail, office and residential units.
PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

A MIXED-USE development at 101 Beach Road will be up for collective sale at a reserve price of S$90 million, real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield said in a press statement on Tuesday. 

The property will be officially launched for sale by tender on Wednesday.

101 Beach Road sits on a corner land plot of 698.9 square metres (7,523 square feet) at the junction of Beach Road and Liang Seah Street. It has a 999-year leasehold tenure effective from Jan 25, 1827.

The six-storey building currently comprises retail, office and residential units. It has an existing verified gross floor area (GFA) of 3,515.89 sq m (equivalent to a gross plot ratio of 5.03), Cushman & Wakefield said.

The site is near Bugis MRT Interchange station as well as the upcoming Guoco Midtown, which is under construction.

SEE ALSO

Frasers Property bags S$350m green loan for Fernvale Lane exec condo project

Cushman & Wakefield said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has, in an outline application, provided two allowable development parameters for the site.

According to the URA's Master Plan 2019, the first option comes with a "commercial" zoning, at a gross plot ratio of 4.2 and an equivalent GFA of 2,935.38 sq m. The second option is to build with a "residential/commercial" zoning, at the current gross plot ratio of 5.03.

Based on the owners' reserve price, the land rate works out to be S$2,848 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) with no development charge payable for the full commercial option, and a land rate of S$2,394 psf ppr for the second option, subject to a successful rezoning, Cushman & Wakefield said.

The allowable building height for both options is up to a maximum of six storeys.

Christina Sim, director of capital markets at Cushman & Wakefield, said: "Investor demand for such bite-sized assets in this vicinity has been on the rise. As this locality matures into a full-fledged work-live-play hub when all the residential and commercial projects are completed, asset prices are expected to rise."

The tender for 101 Beach Road will close at 3pm on July 22.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

As many as 25,000 US stores may close in 2020, mostly in malls

Granite to resume commercial property Deals in Europe, the US

Wealthy havens lure homebuyers in 'mad rush' from San Francisco

Frasers Property bags S$350m green loan for Fernvale Lane exec condo project

MAS interviewing EHT's current, former directors

Surbana Jurong acquires urban and infrastructure protection firm

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 9, 2020 01:20 PM
Transport

Hyundai Development wants to renegotiate Asiana Airlines acquisition after debt surge

[SEOUL] South Korea's Hyundai Development said on Tuesday it wants new terms for its acquisition of Asiana Airlines...

Jun 9, 2020 01:10 PM
Transport

Austria to introduce 40-euro minimum flight price

[VIENNA] Austria's government announced Monday it would introduce a 40-euro (S$63) minimum price for flights in...

Jun 9, 2020 01:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Floating dams fail to stop fuel spill in Russian Arctic, official says

[MOSCOW] Russian officials said Monday they had recorded massive concentrations of pollution in a Siberian river,...

Jun 9, 2020 01:05 PM
Life & Culture

Manchester United legend Dunne dies aged 78

[LONDON] Former Manchester United defender Tony Dunne, who played in their first European Cup-winning side in 1968,...

Jun 9, 2020 01:02 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold ticks up, moves in tight range ahead of Fed meeting

[BENGALURU] Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday buoyed by a weaker US dollar, but the metal traded in a narrow range...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.