You are here

Home > Real Estate

11 freehold commercial units at Balestier Point up for sale at S$68m

Wed, Feb 05, 2020 - 2:28 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

The Property - Edited 2.jpg
The portfolio of 11 freehold commercial units comprises a total of about 31.7 per cent of share value within Balestier Point, and the prospective buyer will command a significant stake in the management corporation strata title, said Savills.
PHOTO: Savills Singapore

A PORTFOLIO of 11 freehold commercial units at mixed-use development Balestier Point is up for sale at S$68 million, exclusive marketing agent Savills Singapore said on Wednesday.

Unit sizes range from 269 to 5,609 square feet (sq ft), making up a total strata area of about 19,787 sq ft. The units can be bought individually or collectively, with the smallest unit priced at about S$1.2 million.

They are located on the ground floor and second storey of Balestier Point, which has 18 storeys and a basement. The units have shop frontage while ground floor units also have main road frontage.

The portfolio comprises a total of about 31.7 per cent of share value within Balestier Point, and the prospective buyer will command a significant stake in the management corporation strata title, said Savills.

Selected units have approval to be restaurants, while other potential uses – subject to approval from relevant authorities – include cafes, fitness centres and showrooms.

SEE ALSO

11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square up for sale at S$22m

Foreigners and companies can purchase the units, and additional buyer's stamp duty and seller's stamp duty are not applicable.

Yap Hui Yee, director for investment sales and capital markets at Savills Singapore, called it a "rare opportunity for both investors and end-users to own freehold commercial units in the established residential enclave of Balestier", which is surrounded by mainly private housing and food and beverage establishments.

Balestier Point is served by the Pan Island Expressway and Central Expressway, and it is a 10 minute drive away from the central business district at Raffles Place and Marina Bay.

The expression of interest exercise for the portfolio will close on March 17 at 3pm.

Real Estate

Commercial podium at Oxley Rise condo up for sale with S$62.5m indicative price

Manulife US Reit lowers Q4 DPU on enlarged unit base

Construction workers' leave of absence raises fears of project delays

Developers likely to proceed with launches amid virus outbreak

Retail rents up but not much cheer for landlords

Rich Capital, related parties facing legal suit by Batam project partner

BREAKING

Feb 5, 2020 02:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Hospitality S-Reits, integrated resorts most exposed to fall in earnings from outbreak: Moody's

THE revenue-generating capacities of Singapore's gaming sector and hospitality real estate investment trusts (Reits...

Feb 5, 2020 01:28 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Wednesday afternoon up 1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks built on their morning gains as trading resumed on Wednesday afternoon, with the Straits Times...

Feb 5, 2020 01:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Indonesia investigates deaths of hundreds of pigs in Bali

[JAKARTA] Indonesian authorities are investigating the deaths of about 880 pigs on the island of Bali, the director...

Feb 5, 2020 01:07 PM
Transport

Subaru checking with Chinese suppliers for possible coronavirus impact

[TOKYO] Subaru Corp is checking with China-based suppliers for potential disruptions to parts deliveries from the...

Feb 5, 2020 01:06 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong medical staff strike for third day as locally transmitted virus cases rise

[HONG KONG] Medical workers in Hong Kong began a third day of strike action on Wednesday, piling pressure on the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly