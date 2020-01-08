You are here

Home > Real Estate

11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square up for sale at S$22m

Wed, Jan 08, 2020 - 12:48 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Sim Lim Square-1.jpg
The shops, which can be bought collectively or as individual units, face the central podium on the fifth floor of Sim Lim Square mall.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK

A PORTFOLIO of 11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square is up for sale via expression of interest for S$22 million, sole marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Wednesday.

The total strata area of the shops is about 5,000 square feet (sq ft), with unit sizes ranging from 291 sq ft to 506 sq ft. The shops, which can be bought collectively or as individual units, face the central podium on the fifth floor of Sim Lim Square mall.

As it is a commercial property, the sale is open to both locals and foreigners, with no additional buyer’s stamp duty and seller’s stamp duty imposed on the purchase of the properties.

The 99-year leasehold electronics and IT mall is located beside Rochor MRT station.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The sale exercise for the retail shops closes at 3pm on Feb 18, and comes after Sim Lim Square's second collective sale tender, which was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and closed on Dec 30. 

SEE ALSO

2 Tras Street shophouses up for sale with S$12m and S$10m guide prices

The last three transactions for fifth floor podium-facing units were sold for more than S$5,000 per sq ft, said Knight Frank.

Real Estate

Singapore construction demand to remain strong in 2020 after hitting 5-year high last year

LHN joint venture to buy industrial property from Ascendas Reit for S$17m

Pan Pacific group looks to landmark year with new brand, more hotels

HK landlords face tough times as shop, office rents sink

Astaka auditors flag going concern issues amid muted M'sian property market

US$5b New Jersey mall bucks retail nightmare, nears 90% lease rate

BREAKING

Jan 8, 2020 12:52 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan economy an electoral weak spot for Tsai despite strong record

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen looks set to secure a second term in elections this weekend, but her...

Jan 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Technology

AI-powered avatar at tech show touted as 'artificial human'

[LAS VEGAS] Avatars touted as "artificial humans" created a buzz on Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show even as...

Jan 8, 2020 12:27 PM
Technology

US water tech firm Xylem adds multi-disciplinary hub to regional HQ in Singapore

US water technology provider Xylem has expanded its regional headquarters in Singapore with the launch of a new...

Jan 8, 2020 12:10 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson to make Brexit demands in talks with EU chief

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday expected to tell Ursula von der Leyen that Britain will not...

Jan 8, 2020 12:07 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's November household spending seen falling at slower pace: poll

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending likely fell at a slower annual rate in November as consumers were probably slowly...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly