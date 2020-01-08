11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square up for sale at S$22m

The shops, which can be bought collectively or as individual units, face the central podium on the fifth floor of Sim Lim Square mall.

A PORTFOLIO of 11 retail shops in Sim Lim Square is up for sale via expression of interest for S$22 million, sole marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Wednesday.

The total strata area of the shops is about 5,000 square feet (sq ft), with unit sizes ranging from 291 sq ft to 506 sq ft. The shops, which can be bought collectively or as individual units, face the central podium on the fifth floor of Sim Lim Square mall.

As it is a commercial property, the sale is open to both locals and foreigners, with no additional buyer’s stamp duty and seller’s stamp duty imposed on the purchase of the properties.

The 99-year leasehold electronics and IT mall is located beside Rochor MRT station.

The sale exercise for the retail shops closes at 3pm on Feb 18, and comes after Sim Lim Square's second collective sale tender, which was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and closed on Dec 30.

The last three transactions for fifth floor podium-facing units were sold for more than S$5,000 per sq ft, said Knight Frank.