12,000 visitors throng Normanton Park showroom despite monsoon deluge

Singapore
NORMANTON Park, probably the last mega project to be launched for a while, saw a heavy turnout during its 13-day preview.
The public preview for the 1,862-unit, 99-year leasehold project was from Jan 2 to 14, and it saw "huge turnout despite the heavy rain over the past...
