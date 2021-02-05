13 HDB resale flats sold for over S$1m in Jan

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Housing Board resale market started the year on a strong footing as prices rose for the seventh consecutive month in January, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX released on Thursday.
Resale prices rose by 1.7 per cent last month, compared with...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes