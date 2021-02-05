 13 HDB resale flats sold for over S$1m in Jan, Real Estate - THE BUSINESS TIMES

13 HDB resale flats sold for over S$1m in Jan

Highest transacted price is S$1.21m for Bishan unit; resale prices up by 1.7% last month, compared with Dec 2020
Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

A total of 3,740 BTO flats, including the first assisted-living public housing project for seniors (above), were launched for sale by the Housing Board on Thursday in the first sales exercise for the year.
Singapore

THE Housing Board resale market started the year on a strong footing as prices rose for the seventh consecutive month in January, according to flash data from real estate portal SRX released on Thursday.

